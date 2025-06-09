Age is no barrier for FNU gold medallist

[Photo: Mollyn Nakabea]

For Archana Devi, returning to the classroom after 19 years was more than just a continuation of her education; it was a chance to fulfill a dream deferred by family responsibilities.

Having stepped away from school to care for her siblings following her mother’s passing, Devi has now emerged as a gold medallist in Certificate Level 3 Agriculture.

Archana Devi says receiving the gold medal came as a surprise.

“I’m very happy that I completed my certificate and I was really surprised that I received the gold medal as well and I just can’t express my feelings.”

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Devi describes her achievement as bittersweet, as she misses her mother, who always encouraged her to stay in school.

“I really miss my mom who is in heaven and if she was here she would’ve been very proud as she always encouraged her daughters to complete our education, and I dedicate my medal to my mom.”

She also credits her husband for being the primary supporter of her academic journey.

“I thank my husband for being my biggest supporter and for letting me pursue my dreams.”

She encourages other women to pursue their education and not let age hinder their goals.