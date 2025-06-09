Jackson names starting line-up

Swire Shipping Fijian Drua Head Coach Glen Jackson has named a strong side for their Round 14 clash against the NSW Waratahs at the HFC Bank Stadium in Suva, marking the club’s final home game of the 2026 Shop N Save Super Rugby Pacific season.

Hosting the Australian side in the capital for the first time, the Drua have made slight adjustments after the bye-week, with Peni Ravai replacing injured prop Haereiti Hetet in the run-on side.

The matchday 23 also sees the return of Etonia Waqa, Manasa Mataele, Samuela Tawake and Vilive Miramira.

The match will be the second fixture of the Double Header, played after the McDonald’s Fiji Drua Women take on the Waratahs Women in their opening trial match ahead of the 2026 Super Rugby W season.In the starting 15, Ravai will start at loosehead prop with Mesake Doge at tighthead and Zuriel Togiatama at hooker.Isoa Nasilasila will start at lock partnering co-captain Temo Mayanavanua in the middle row. Loose forward Etonia Waqa starts at blindside flanker position with Kitione Salawa to start at openside.

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Elia Canakaivata is the number 8 loose forward.In the backline, Home Basics Player of the Match in the match two weeks ago in Ba, Issak Fines-Leleiwasa , starts at halfback partnering Isaiah Armstrong-Ravula who is at flyhalf.

Manasa Mataele returns to start on the left wing with co-captain Frank Lomani on the right wing.

Virimi Vakatawa starts at inside centre with Tuidraki Samusamuvodre to start outside him.

Round 12 standout Isikeli Rabitu resumes duties at fullback following his double-try outing.Jackson opted for a 6 – 2 split on the bench this week, naming Kavaia Tagivetaua as backup hooker, Emosi Tuqiri at loosehead and Samuela Tawake at tighthead.

Mesake Vocevoce will cover for the locks.

Vilive Miramira and Isoa Tuwai have been named as back up loose forwards.

Philip Baselala and Kemu Valetini will cover the backline this Saturday.