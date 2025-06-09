Multi-million dollar tourism boom drives expansion

Fiji to be home to the largest swim-up bar in the South Pacific.

Fiji is set to be home to the largest swim-up bar in the South Pacific, with Sofitel Fiji Resort and Spa confirming the feature as part of its new Vatu Talei Resort development.

The $200 million project, scheduled for completion in 2027, is being promoted as a “one-of-a-kind resort” that will primarily focus on water-based experiences and greenery.

The development will include a 300-metre lazy river, the largest swim-up bar in the South Pacific, an exclusive rooftop and an infinity pool, along with a range of other luxury offerings the resort says have never been seen in Fiji before.

Sofitel Sales and Marketing Administrator Sasha Prykhoda said the project is progressing well, with its 2027 timeline currently on track.

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“As of now, we are well on track. Fingers crossed everything is on our side, same as the weather. You cannot control that part. But most of it is planning for 2027, and it is tracking well right now.”

She added that while global and regional uncertainties remain, they are not currently seen as a threat to the project’s completion timeline, although external factors remain beyond the resort’s control.

Meanwhile, The Westin Fiji Golf Resort and Spa is also pushing ahead with major redevelopment works, aiming to introduce new experiences not previously seen in Fiji.

Hotel Manager Praveen Adiyodi said one of the key additions will be a dedicated teen zone.

“We are also going to have an addition, which is our teen zone, catering specifically to teenagers. We see kids’ clubs everywhere, which is common, but nobody talks about the teens who are travelling to Fiji, so we are going to cater to that market as well.”

The shift reflects a broader strategy to enhance family and multi-generational tourism experiences, which could potentially increase visitor stay duration and attract a wider market segment.

Adiyodi added that the revamped Westin resort will offer a fully reimagined design, upgraded facilities, and a new luxury experience for guests.

Once completed, the development will also introduce cross-access opportunities, allowing guests to use facilities across both The Westin and Sheraton Fiji properties.

These developments in Fiji’s hospitality sector reflect continued investor confidence and ongoing expansion in the tourism industry, despite broader global and regional uncertainties presenting challenges to large-scale investment projects.