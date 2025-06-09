Health scare inspires gym push

A heart attack that nearly claimed the life of a Labasa doctor has now become the driving force behind a new push for healthier lifestyles in Vanua Levu.

Fiti Gym was officially opened in Labasa today, born out of Dr Viliame Matatolu’s personal health scare and his mission to help others avoid the same fate amid Fiji’s rising non-communicable disease crisis.

Dr Matatolu says the experience forced him to confront his own lifestyle while working as a medical professional focused on treating others.

“I had a heart attack. I was overweight. I lost control of my life. And I remember lying down in CCU. I was on inotropic support. I remember that first night. No strength, no control. Just fear and silence. And in that moment I spoke to God. I asked Him if I was of any use to keep me alive. Not just to exist, but to have a purpose. So I did not bargain. I made Him choose my destiny. He gave me a chance. He gave me purpose.”

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That near-death experience became the foundation for Fiti Gym, now the second fitness facility in Labasa, featuring modern equipment aimed at improving public health in the North.

Health Minister Dr Atonio Lalabalavu, who officially launched the facility, says Fiji’s fight against non-communicable diseases remains critical, with lifestyle-related illnesses continuing to rise.

He highlighted the latest Fiji STEPS Survey findings, which show more than two-thirds of adults in Fiji are either overweight or obese, significantly increasing the risk of serious illness and premature death.

Around $250,000 has been invested into the facility, which aims to promote fitness and healthier living across the Northern Division.