Rabuka calls for united Melanesian action to protect Pacific Ocean

[Photo: FIJI GOVERNMENT/ FACEBOOK]

Prime Minister Sitiveni Rabuka has called on Melanesian nations to unite in protecting and sustaining the Pacific Ocean, warning that the future of the region depends on collective action and stronger ocean stewardship.

Speaking at the inaugural Melanesian Ocean Summit in Port Moresby, Rabuka said the Pacific Ocean is far more than a resource for island nations.

He says for Fiji, the ocean is the country’s food security, climate shield, transport corridor, culture, identity and inheritance.

Rabuka stressed that Pacific leaders are not just discussing oceans, but shaping the future of the region at a time of increasing global geopolitical competition.

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The Prime Minister reaffirmed Fiji’s support for the regional vision of an “Ocean of Peace”, saying the Pacific must continue to be defined by cooperation, sustainability and shared prosperity.

He also highlighted Fiji’s commitment to ocean protection through the National Ocean Policy and Climate Change Act, which aims to sustainably manage 100 percent of Fiji’s ocean spaces and protect 30 percent as Marine Protected Areas by 2030.

Rabuka revealed Fiji plans to designate up to 15 percent of its waters as Marine Protected Areas by the end of next year.

He also backed the proposed Melanesian Ocean Corridor of Reserves, describing it as a bold step towards regional solidarity and recognition that ocean stewardship goes beyond national borders.

The Prime Minister further called for stronger cooperation in maritime security, sustainable fisheries, ocean science, climate adaptation and blue economic development.

As part of Fiji’s proposals, Rabuka announced support for a Melanesia Blue Shipping Initiative aimed at developing climate-resilient and low-emission maritime transport systems across the Pacific.

He concluded by urging Pacific leaders to work together to ensure future generations inherit a healthy, resilient and thriving Blue Pacific.

At the end of the summit’s first plenary session, Melanesian leaders signed the MOCOR Declaration, reinforcing their commitment to protecting and sustainably managing the Pacific Ocean and its marine resources.