Mother and daughter share graduation moment

Double graduation joy for proud mum and daughter.

‘It was a fulfilling moment as 664 graduates from Fiji National University’s College of Arts, Humanities and Education received their degrees and certificates.

The day was especially a moment of pride and fulfillment for Sereima Baleisomi who graduated with a PHD in Maths education alongside her daughter, who received her degree with a Bachelors in Law.

Baleisomi says she is proud to be sharing the moment with her daughter as it marked the beginning of a chapter for her and her family.

“This was just the icing on the cake. Today, she graduated with her graduate diploma in law, and right now, I’m just over the moon.”

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Baleisomi says the journey to completing her thesis was not easy, as she had to juggle her studies, with full-time work and family responsibilities.

“It was a journey, you know you have to juggle between studies and a full-time work load and being a mother to three children and PHD studies are pretty demanding, I’d say.”

Daughter, Setaita Takiveikata says she was grateful to have gone through the journey alongside her mother as they supported each other.

“I’d say I wasn’t alone on this journey as I had my mother with me and I was with her as well when she went through all those late nights to finish her writings.”

Takiveikata adds that witnessing her mother’s hard work pay-off, gave her so much pride as her daughter.