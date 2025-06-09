Rakuro and Nalaga on the wings for Nadro

Nadroga has named a solid match-day squad to play Tailevu in the Skipper Cup semifinal tomorrow in Suva.

Fijian Drua speedster, Taniela Rakuro, and former Drua utility, Waqa Nalaga, are on the wings.

New Drua signing, Manueli Ratuniyarawa, is another familiar name in the starting 15 along with former Fiji 7s rep, Viliame Naikausa, at inside center.

Former Fiji Warriors, Fijian Latui and Drua rep, Timoci Sauvoli, is one of the two props.

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Veteran hooker, Ratunaisa Navuma, Jack Volavola and two time Deans under 18 winner, Jone Vatuwaliwali are on the bench for the Stallions.

Meanwhile, Tailevu captain, Eparama Sailo, says they need to have more phases and frustrate the opposition.

Sailo says Navosa rattled them in the quarterfinal and in return they gave away penalties at times.

At the HFC Bank Stadium in Suva tomorrow, Tailevu takes on Nadroga at 3pm. The women’s semifinal between Nasinu and Suva is scheduled for 1pm.

At Prince Charles Park, Nadi hosts Naitasiri at 3pm, while their women’s teams meet Namosi in the Subrails Marama semifinal at 1pm.

Fans in Fiji and overseas can watch the matches live on pay-per-view through VITI+.

Local fans can watch either the games in Suva or Nadi for $29, while overseas access is available for $59.