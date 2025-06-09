Trump ordered to sit for deposition in his $10 billion BBC lawsuit

[Source: Reuters]

A federal judge on Thursday ordered Donald Trump to sit for a deposition by December 11 in his $10 billion defamation lawsuit ​against the BBC, which has accused the US president of stalling to ‌avoid answering questions under oath.

Trump is suing Britain’s publicly funded broadcaster for at least $10 billion over a misleadingly edited clip of a speech. The case is one of several Trump has privately filed against the news media ​as part of a wider pressure campaign against coverage he dislikes.

A federal judge on Thursday ordered Donald Trump to sit for a deposition by December 11 in his $10 billion defamation lawsuit ​against the BBC, which has accused the US president of stalling to ‌avoid answering questions under oath.

Trump is suing Britain’s publicly funded broadcaster for at least $10 billion over a misleadingly edited clip of a speech.

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The case is one of several Trump has privately filed against the news media ​as part of a wider pressure campaign against coverage he dislikes.

In court filings, the broadcaster has accused Trump and his lawyers of dragging their feet in response to their requests for records and other information that is exchanged between parties in a process known as discovery.

The BBC is seeking financial records ​from Trump’s Mar-a-Lago club ​and the web of ⁠business entities associated with him, saying the information is necessary to defend against Trump’s damages claims.

Trump’s lawyers say the requests are too broad ​and irrelevant to the case.

They have also denied in court ​filings that Trump ⁠is avoiding a deposition, saying Trump’s duties and security needs must take precedence.

The edited speech appeared in a BBC “Panorama” documentary show shortly before the 2024 presidential election, which Trump won.

A leaked ⁠internal ​BBC memo cited the edits as evidence of potential political ​bias, sparking a public relations crisis for the broadcaster and leading to high-level resignations.