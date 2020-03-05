Home

Headlines Weather Search

News

Sports

Business

World

Radio

Radio Fiji One Mirchi FM Gold FM Bula FM 2Day FM Radio Fiji Two

TV

FBC TV FBC Sports FBC 2
COVID-19
Iran reveals shocking COVID-19 statistics|Civil Servants advised to report to work|All 91 schools in Lautoka closed until further notice amid case of COVID19|USP closes Lautoka campus|COVID-19 Contact tracing underway|Vicious attacks on COVID-19 victim condemned|Fiji Airways says flight attendant had undergone mandatory screening|PM announces major restrictions due to COVID-19|Banks ready to ease loan repayments|Ministry of Health trace movement of COVID-19 patient since Monday|Sayed-Khaiyum outlines employment scenarios|Fiji has first confirmed case of COVID-19|NZ in coronavirus lockdown - borders closed to foreigners|Fiji expected to lose over 30,000 tourists if COVID-19 escalates|Hundreds of people in Labasa rush to supermarkets|Australia shuts borders to all non-citizens|Supermarkets busier than usual|Minister Reddy announces Agriculture COVID-19 response|PM to make announcement regarding COVID-19|HFC Bank ready to help customers|Panic buying continues in Suva|Large crowds rush to supermarkets in Lautoka|Marist 7s postponed|Businesses urged to have continuity plan|Proper hygiene is vital to combat COVID-19|
Fiji Stories World Stories

COVID-19

Iran reveals shocking COVID-19 statistics

Associated Press
March 20, 2020 6:37 am

Iranian authorities have provided shocking statistics showing the massive scale of the local Covid-19 outbreak.

The country remains the worst-affected in the Middle East, with 1,284 coronavirus deaths already.

Health Ministry spokesperson Kianush Jahanour wrote on twitter that based on their information, every 10 minutes one person dies from the coronavirus and some 50 people become infected with the virus every hour in Iran.

Article continues after advertisement

The death toll from the disease in Iran has reached 1,284 people, with 149 deaths coming in the last 24 hours.

With 18,407 infected, Iranian medics are overwhelmed with the number of patients.

The fight against the highly-contagious virus is being hampered by the harsh US sanctions against Tehran which Washington refuses to remove or soften despite international calls.

The Covid-19 epidemic has botched the celebrations of Nowruz, the Iranian New Year, which are to begin today.

The government called on citizens to stay indoors and avoid traveling to help contain the virus.

Keep Connected With The Latest News, Weather, And Sports on Fiji's Best Radio stations.

Live Tune In
  • 95.4 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 95.2 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 95.6 FM
  • Tavua
  • 95.8 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 102.6 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 102.4 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 102.8 FM
  • Tavua
  • 103.0 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 97.8 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 97.6 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 98.0 FM
  • Tavua
  • 98.2 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 93.0 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 92.8 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 93.2 FM
  • Tavua
  • 93.4 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 100.2 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 100.0 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 100.4 FM
  • Tavua
  • 100.6 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 105.0 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 104.8 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 105.2 FM
  • Tavua
  • 105.4 FM
  • Rakiraki
© 2018-20 Fijian Broadcasting Corporation Limited. 69 Gladstone Road, Suva. PO Box 334, Suva, Fiji.