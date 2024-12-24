House Ethics report finds evidence Matt Gaetz paid for sex and drugs

A US House Ethics Committee’s report into Matt Gaetz has found “substantial evidence” he paid for sex with a 17-year-old girl and used illicit drugs while in office.

It says the former Florida congressman, who was at one point Donald Trump’s nominee to lead the US justice department, violated multiple state laws.

Gaetz denies wrongdoing and says “the people investigating me hated me”.

The justice department also investigated the claim involving sex with a minor, but did not file any criminal charges against him