Harry's phone-hacking lawsuit 'entirely speculative'

[Source: Reuters]

Prince Harry’s lawsuit against Mirror Group Newspapers (MGN) is “entirely speculative”, the British publisher’s lawyers told London’s High Court as the trial of the royal’s phone-hacking lawsuit nears its end.

The prince and around 100 others are suing Mirror Group Newspapers (MGN), the publisher of the Daily Mirror, Sunday Mirror and Sunday People, over allegations of phone-hacking and unlawful information gathering between 1991 and 2011.

They claim senior editors and executives at MGN knew about and approved of the wrongdoing. MGN, owned by Reach (RCH.L), is fighting the lawsuit and says there is no evidence for the accusations.

The claimants’ lawyer, David Sherborne, told the court on Wednesday that the case against MGN was “inferential”, stressing that phone-hacking and other unlawful information gathering was a covert practice.

But, he added, the court could find that Harry was a victim of phone-hacking because of the prevalence of the practice at MGN newspapers and the level of press interest in the prince.’

He argued the idea that MGN would not have “used every opportunity to obtain stories” about Harry was “plainly implausible”.