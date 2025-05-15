Colombia Senate blocks president's labor reform referendum

[Source: Reuters]

Colombia’s Senate rejected a 12-question referendum on a labor reform backed by President Gustavo Petro, the latest defeat on the issue for the leftist leader, who says the reform will improve conditions for workers.

Lawmakers had previously rejected the reform – which would enshrine an eight-hour daytime work day, increase weekend and holiday pay and require social security payments for delivery app drivers, among other measures.

Forty-nine senators voted against the referendum, with 47 voting for it, preventing Petro from holding the consultation.

However, the Senate decided to revive discussion of the bill that was previously rejected.

