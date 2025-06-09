Rugu to debut, Tuimaba returns

Isaia Rugu & Aminiasi Tuimaba

Isaia Rugu is set to make his debut for Fiji at the Bordeaux 7s, while Tokyo Olympic gold medallist and France-based speedster Aminiasi Tuimaba returns to strengthen the squad for the tournament.

The inclusion of both players highlights a blend of new talent and overseas experience as Fiji eyes a strong performance this weekend.

Captain Terio Veilawa will lead the men’s side, which also features Jeremaia Matana, Kavekini Tanivanuakula, Joseva Talacolo, Aminiasi Tuimaba, George Bose, Ratu Filipe Sauturaga, Apete Narogo, Vuiviwa Naduvalo, Nacani Boginisoko, Ratu Sakiusa Siqila, and Tomasi Vuluma.

Rugu’s selection marks a key milestone in his career, while Tuimaba’s return adds valuable experience, having played his rugby in France.

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In the Fijiana 7s squad, captain Verenaisi Ditavutu leads a strong line-up that includes Rogosau Adimereani, Sera Bolatini, Ilisapeci Delaiwau, Sesenieli Donu, Ana Maria Naimasi, Silika Qalo, Atelaite Ralivanawa, Charlotte Savu, Mariana Talatoka, Lusiana Tinai, Reapi Ulunisau, and Mere Vocevoce.

The Bordeaux 7s will kick off tonight, with all of Fiji’s games live on FBC TV.