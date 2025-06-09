Family homeless after Lautoka house fire

[Photo: FILE]

A family of four has been left homeless after a devastating house fire destroyed their home at Lolomomo Hillside in Lautoka on Friday night, with initial investigations pointing to unattended cooking as a possible cause.

The National Fire Authority (NFA) responded to the emergency at 8:16pm, just one minute after receiving a distress call from a member of the public. Firefighters from Lautoka, assisted by crews from Nadi, arrived to find the one-bedroom corrugated iron and timber house completely engulfed in flames.

Despite swift efforts to contain the blaze and prevent it from spreading to nearby homes, the house suffered an estimated 90 percent damage. The uninsured property was occupied by two adults and two children.

Preliminary investigations indicate the homeowner may have left cooking unattended before leaving the house while under the influence of alcohol. At the time of the fire, the man’s wife and two children were staying with relatives.

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No injuries were reported, but the fire has displaced the entire family.

NFA Chief Executive Officer Puamau Sowane said the incident highlights the serious dangers of unattended cooking and operating cooking appliances while intoxicated.

“Far too many families have suffered the loss of their homes and belongings due to fires that could have been prevented,” Sowane said.

He stressed that unattended cooking remains one of the leading causes of residential fires in Fiji and warned that alcohol can impair judgment and delay a person’s ability to react in an emergency.

“A house fire can develop rapidly within minutes. What starts as a small cooking incident can quickly escalate into a devastating blaze capable of destroying an entire home.”

With residential fires continuing to be a major concern nationwide, the NFA is urging the public never to leave cooking unattended, ensure electrical appliances are regularly checked, install smoke alarms where possible, and immediately call 910 at the first sign of fire.

The NFA Fire Investigation Team is continuing investigations to determine the exact cause of the blaze.