Fiji move up in standings, Fijiana remain 7th

[File Photo]

The Fiji Airways Men’s 7s team has climbed to fourth place in the overall Valladolid 7s standings following a fifth-place finish at the Hong Kong tournament.

Fiji currently has 14 points, while Australia leads the men’s table with 20 points, followed by South Africa on 18 and Argentina on 16.

Meanwhile, the Fijiana 7s team remains in 7th place with 8 points.

The men’s side went down 28-17 to Argentina in the 3rd-place playoff this morning.

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Fijiana secured 7th place after defeating hosts Spain 14-5.

Overall, the Fiji men’s team is 4th on the series standings with a total of 26 points, while the Fijiana side is 7th with 16 points.

The Bordeaux 7s in France will conclude the championship this weekend.

Fiji’s matches will be LIVE on FBC TV.