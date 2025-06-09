Australia house prices keep climbing but growth pace slows

Australian home prices extended their steady rise to hit another record high in July as low housing supply boosted auction clearance rates, while expectations of lower rate cuts ahead are set to lift prices more this year, data showed on Friday.’

Figures from property consultant Cotality showed national home prices rose 0.6% to A$844,197 ($542,397) in July, the sixth straight month of gains. That compared with a 0.6% rise in June and brought the annual growth to 3.7%.

