New life for Tavela families

Housing Minister Maciu Nalumisa commissioned the Tavela Settlement Upgrading Project on Saturday.

A long-awaited housing upgrade has transformed life for 74 families in Tavela Settlement, Nadi, bringing improved services and greater security to the community.

The Ministry of Housing officially commissioned the Tavela Settlement Upgrading Project on Saturday, marking the completion of major infrastructure works aimed at improving living conditions for residents.

For many families who have lived in the settlement for generations, the project represents a new chapter after years of limited access to basic infrastructure and essential services.

The upgraded settlement now features Fiji Roads Authority-standard roads, footpaths, drainage systems, streetlights, water reticulation, sanitation services and subdivided residential lots.

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Spanning nearly four hectares, Tavela Settlement has been home to hardworking families for decades. Since construction began in 2022, Government has invested more than $4 million to develop a safer, more resilient and accessible community.

The Ministry of Housing says the project reflects Government’s commitment to providing safe, secure and sustainable housing for all Fijians.

The Ministry also acknowledged the support of the Yavusa o Natutale and Yavusa o Lewevulagi for making the land available, as well as the residents of Tavela for their patience and cooperation throughout the project.

Project partners, including the TLTB, Ministry of Lands, NRW McCallan Fiji Ltd and Mobile Crane Hired Services Ltd, were also thanked for their contribution to the successful completion of the development.