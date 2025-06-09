Lakeba forms resource management company

A new island-based company has been established in Lakeba to manage and develop local resources for long-term economic benefit.

A year after the installation of the Lau paramount chief in Lakeba, chiefs from the island’s eight villages have formed Lakeba Nexus PTE Limited to oversee development of the island’s natural assets.

The locally-owned company is chaired by the Turaga na Tui Nayau and is guided by a five-year strategic plan aimed at improving livelihoods across the island.

Board member Aisake Taito says one of the company’s first major projects will be the harvesting of pine forests planted decades ago under the vision of the late Tui Nayau, Ratu Sir Kamisese Mara.

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He says Lakeba has abundant natural resources, but structured management is needed to ensure long-term returns for the people.

“Income from the island’s resources can help improve village life through better housing, solar power, proper roads and improved learning conditions for children.”

Lakeba Nexus has already begun discussions with potential buyers for the pine harvest and is working with the Fiji Pine Trust and the Ministry of Forestry to secure markets ahead of logging.

Taito says early buyer engagement is key to the project’s success.

Meanwhile, Mata ni Tikina Kelepi Gucake is calling for unity behind the initiative.

“We are no longer moving without direction. We now have a roadmap, a mandate, a charter and a strategic plan that will guide our decisions and development moving forward.”

The initiative is being viewed locally as a move to turn Lakeba’s natural resources into sustainable community benefits.