Farmers demand answers on cane payments

Cane growers are demanding urgent clarification on cane payments, with concerns mounting over the financial burden facing farmers ahead of the 2026 harvesting season.

Speaking on behalf of growers, Opposition MP Viam Pillay has criticised the Fiji Sugar Corporation Board, claiming it failed to address farmers’ concerns before the forecast cane price was announced.

Pillay says the Board was aware of the challenges facing growers but only raised the issue with the Ministry of Sugar after concerns were publicly highlighted.

He questioned why stronger action was not taken earlier, arguing that farmers need solutions rather than explanations.

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According to Pillay, the current payment structure leaves many growers facing financial losses, with some forced to borrow money to begin harvesting.

He says the guaranteed minimum cane price of $85 per tonne should be reflected in a revised forecast cane price and delivery payment to provide certainty for farmers before the harvesting season begins.

Pillay is also calling for an immediate announcement on fuel rebates for cane lorry operators and fair rates for mechanical harvesters to help reduce production costs.

Despite the concerns, he is urging farmers not to boycott the upcoming harvesting season.

Pillay says a boycott would ultimately hurt growers but stresses that authorities must urgently provide clarity on cane payments and support measures needed to sustain the sugar industry.

He says farmers are now looking to the Fiji Sugar Corporation, the Sugar Industry Tribunal and Government for clear answers before harvesting gets underway.