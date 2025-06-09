Brazil tabs Ederson to replace Wesley

Soccer Football - Coppa Italia - Semi Final - Second Leg - Atalanta v Lazio - New Balance Arena, Bergamo, Italy - April 22, 2026 Atalanta's Ederson celebrates scoring their first goal REUTERS/Daniele Mascolo Purchase Licensing Rights
Ederson, who has made three caps for Brazil, will join his teammates on Monday.
Wesley will miss the tournament due to an injury to the adductor muscle in his left thigh, per the Brazilian Football Confederation (CBF) on Sunday.
The AS Roma defender was injured during Saturday’s 2-1 friendly win over Egypt in Cleveland.
“The CBF regrets the injury,” the CBF said in a statement. “Wesley is a player much loved by the squad and will always be considered part of this team as it seeks to win its sixth World Cup title.”
Brazil plays its Group C opener against Morocco on Saturday in East Rutherford, N.J.
It will also face Haiti on June 19 in Philadelphia and Scotland on June 24 in Miami.
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