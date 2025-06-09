Brazil tabs Ederson to replace Wesley

Soccer Football - Coppa Italia - Semi Final - Second Leg - Atalanta v Lazio - New Balance Arena, Bergamo, Italy - April 22, 2026 Atalanta's Ederson celebrates scoring their first goal REUTERS/Daniele Mascolo Purchase Licensing Rights class="text-module__text__0GDob text-module__dark-grey__UFC18 text-module__regular__qJJtA text-module__small__sph8i body-module__full_width__kCIGb body-module__small_body__gOmDf article-body-module__paragraph__Ts-yF" data-testid="paragraph-0">Brazil called up Atalanta midfielder Ederson on Sunday to replace the ​injured defender Wesley for its ‌World Cup squad.

Ederson, who has made three caps for Brazil, will join ​his teammates on Monday.

Wesley will ​miss the tournament due to an ⁠injury to the adductor muscle ​in his left thigh, per ​the Brazilian Football Confederation (CBF) on Sunday.

The AS Roma defender was injured during Saturday’s ​2-1 friendly win over Egypt ​in Cleveland.

“The CBF regrets the injury,” the ‌CBF ⁠said in a statement. “Wesley is a player much loved by the squad and will always be ​considered part ​of this ⁠team as it seeks to win its sixth ​World Cup title.”

Brazil plays its ​Group ⁠C opener against Morocco on Saturday in East Rutherford, N.J.

It ⁠will also face Haiti ​on June 19 in Philadelphia and Scotland on ​June 24 in Miami.