Spent convictions law sparks hope

[File Photo]

A new Criminal Records law is being described as a major justice reform that offers fresh hope to thousands of Fijians with past convictions.

Acting Attorney-General and Minister for Justice Siromi Turaga says the new legislation has already generated strong public reaction, with his office receiving a surge of messages shortly after it was enacted, reflecting long-standing calls for change.

He says the reform is especially significant for people whose past convictions have continued to restrict employment, overseas travel, and residency opportunities.

“Convictions become spent if you satisfy the requirements, and that means it is removed from the record.”

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Turaga says once eligibility criteria are met, spent convictions will no longer appear in police clearance certificates issued for visa or embassy purposes.

He also highlighted cases of Fijians overseas whose permanent residency applications have been affected by old records, saying the new framework provides a clearer pathway to rehabilitation and reintegration.

The Acting Attorney-General says the system is grounded in mercy, rehabilitation, and the assessment of a person’s conduct over time.

Assistant Minister for Justice Ratu Josaia Niudamu also described the law as a landmark achievement for the Coalition Government, saying it strengthens restorative justice and offers genuine second chances.

He says it closes gaps in the previous system, including the Rehabilitation of Offenders and Irrelevant Convictions Act 1997, which he says failed to fully deliver on reintegration goals.