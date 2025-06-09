Church targets youth crisis

The Methodist Church is launching a new youth initiative as concerns grow over drugs, crime and violence among young people.

Church leaders met with the Ministry of iTaukei Affairs to discuss the proposed “BULI VOU” (New Creation) Ministry, a programme aimed at building leadership, discipline and life skills among Fiji’s youth.

The Church’s General Secretary, Rev. Dr Jolami Lasawa, said the initiative is designed to provide spiritual guidance, counselling, leadership training and opportunities for community service.

He said the programme aims to equip young people with purpose, resilience and positive values while encouraging responsible citizenship.

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During the meeting, church and government officials highlighted the growing challenges facing young people, including substance abuse, unemployment, mental health issues, family breakdown and the erosion of cultural and moral values.

The Ministry of iTaukei Affairs acknowledged the important role churches, government agencies, traditional leaders, communities and families play in protecting the future of Fiji’s youth.

Discussions also focused on potential partnerships in youth leadership programmes, community rehabilitation, mentorship, counselling, family support services, cultural education and skills development.

The meeting comes amid increasing concern over the impact of drugs and other social issues on young people, with both the Church and Government agreeing that a coordinated response is needed.