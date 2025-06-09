Nasea Church launches investment cooperative

A Methodist church in Labasa has launched an investment initiative aimed at strengthening its financial sustainability and expanding long-term community support.

The growing pace of business development in Labasa is now encouraging community and faith-based organisations to explore new income-generating opportunities.

The Nasea Methodist Church has officially launched Nasea Vou Investment Cooperative Limited to develop business ventures that support the church’s mission and reduce reliance on member contributions.

Church minister Reverend Ilimileki Susu says the initiative is guided by a vision of building a self-sustaining church.

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“The launch of Nasea Vou Investment is about creating business opportunities and transforming resources owned by the Nasea Methodist Church into sustainable enterprises that can meet financial obligations and support the mission of the church.”

He says the cooperative is backed by a five-year strategic plan and will be overseen by a dedicated committee to ensure alignment with church values and long-term goals.

Reverend Susu says one of the key projects under consideration is the construction of a three-storey commercial building in Labasa, along with upgrades to existing church properties to improve their income potential.

The initiative reflects a growing trend among faith-based organisations in Fiji to invest in business ventures as a way of strengthening financial independence while continuing community outreach.