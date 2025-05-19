Young impresses at UniSport Nationals Sydney open

Tolu Young

Fijian swimmer Tolu Young delivered outstanding performances at the 2025 UniSport Nationals Sydney Open, held at the Sydney Olympic Park Aquatic Centre.

Competing in the Men’s 15&O category, Young demonstrated both speed and consistency across multiple events, earning recognition as one of the top contenders in the pool.

In the 50-metre backstroke event, Young placed 4th overall out of a competitive field of 123 swimmers. He recorded a final time of 22.62 seconds, an improvement of 0.09 seconds from his entry time of 22.71.

Starting the event seeded 7th, Young showed strong progression through the heats and prelims before narrowly missing the podium in the finals.

Young also competed in the 50-metre butterfly. Entering with a seed time of 24.47 seconds, he posted a personal best of 24.33 in the finals, securing a 7th-place finish and shaving 0.14 seconds off his entry time.

