Weightlifters set for Commonwealth qualifier in India

Nine of Fiji’s top weightlifters will head to India next week to compete at the Commonwealth Weightlifting Championship.

The competition will serve as a key qualifier for the 2026 Commonwealth Games in Scotland, making it a crucial event for the national team.

The squad has been undergoing intense training since the Pacific Mini Games, and Head Coach Henry Elder believes the athletes are in peak condition to perform at their best.

“Because any one who lifts their PB (Personal Best) will force themselves to a better position for qualification. Right now we have four athletes who are basically in contention for qualification also,”

The team is scheduled to depart next Thursday, with the championship kicking off on the 25th of this month.

The event will see top lifters from around the world compete, and Fiji’s athletes are eager to test themselves against elite international competition.

