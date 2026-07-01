Team Fiji leaves no stone unturned ahead of Glasgow campaign

Some members of Team Fiji during their traditional farewell ceremony earlier this week. The Commonwealth Games will be held in Scotland from the 25th.

Team Fiji Chef de Mission Ajay Ballu says months of planning and preparation have ensured the national side is ready both on and off the field as it counts down to the Commonwealth Games in Glasgow.

Ballu says the team has completed a series of workshops and medical assessments to make sure athletes arrive healthy, informed and fully prepared for the competition.

The final medical screening was held last month after the team was selected, with Ballu confident the squad is largely injury-free heading into the Games.

Last week’s team assembly covered everything from culture, team responsibilities, and media commitments to travel arrangements, accommodation, competition schedules and athlete welfare.

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“We also spoke on self-guiding, anti-doping, hydration, mental health and well-being, and nutrition. At the moment, they all look good and healthy, hopefully injury-free, and we’ll do our best.”

The 58-member Team Fiji contingent will be supported by a medical unit comprising three physiotherapists and one doctor, along with two headquarters staff.

The first group departs Fiji on next Sunday, travelling through Melbourne before continuing on to Glasgow, while the boxing team has already left for Scotland to begin its final training camp ahead of the Games.

The games begin on the 23rd of this month with Team Fiji taking part in athletics, basketball, boxing, judo, para-athletics, swimming and weightlifting.