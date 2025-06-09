Argentine archbishop reads out Messi's words

[Source: Reuters]

Lionel Messi’s words echoed through Buenos Aires Cathedral on Thursday as Archbishop ​Jorge Garcia Cuerva quoted Argentina’s captain during ‌a Mass marking the country’s Independence Day with the national team preparing for a World Cup quarter-final against ​Switzerland.

Garcia Cuerva used Messi’s message after the ​team’s 2022 World Cup triumph in Qatar ⁠as a call for unity in a ​ceremony also attended by Argentine President Javier Milei.

“Let ​us keep our shirts on, and with passion, let us bring to life the message that Lionel Messi once ​posted on his social media,” García Cuerva ​said during the service before reading the words the talismanic ‌forward ⁠wrote four years ago.

“When we Argentines fight together and stand united, we are capable of achieving whatever we set our minds to,” Messi said.

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The ​reference came ​two days ⁠after Argentina beat Egypt 3-2 in a dramatic comeback, having trailed 2-0, ​to reach the last eight of ​the ⁠tournament in the United States, Canada and Mexico.

Messi, 39, is playing in his sixth consecutive World ⁠Cup ​and has scored in each ​of Argentina’s five matches, leading the tournament scoring charts with eight ​goals.