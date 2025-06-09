Educational visit strengthens Fiji-Australia link

Students were briefed on government programs.[PHOTO:SUPPLIED}

Thirty postgraduate and master’s students from the Australian National University are gaining first-hand insight into Fiji’s public sector through an educational visit to the Ministry of Public Enterprises, Multi-Ethnic Affairs, Culture, Heritage and Arts.

The delegation met with Permanent Secretary Dr. Vinesh Kumar and senior ministry officials, who outlined the Ministry’s role in supporting national development.

Students were briefed on government programs that promote multiculturalism, social cohesion and community engagement, as well as the work of Fiji’s public enterprises in delivering essential services.

The delegation also learned about the role of the Department of Culture, Heritage and Arts in preserving and promoting Fiji’s cultural heritage.

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Permanent Secretary Dr. Vinesh Kumar says visits like these help build stronger links between government and academic institutions while giving future leaders a better understanding of public administration and policy development.

The Ministry says educational exchanges also encourage greater appreciation of the public sector’s role in supporting inclusive and sustainable development.