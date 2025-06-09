Mick Jagger says Rolling Stones hope to tour new album

[Source: Reuters]

Mick Jagger said the Rolling Stones hope to tour their new album “Foreign Tongues”, as the veteran rockers launched their ​latest record with a starry drone lights show in London ‌on Wednesday night.

“Foreign Tongues” is set for release on Friday and follows the Grammy Award-winning 2023 record “Hackney Diamonds,” which the group supported with a North ​American tour in 2024.

It marks the Stones’ second studio ​album since the 2021 death of drummer Charlie Watts ⁠and 25th since the group first formed in London in 1962.

“We ​hope we go on tour, Ronnie and I are really into ​that, so we hope we see everyone on the road,” Jagger, 82, told Reuters as he and guitarist Ronnie Wood, 79, arrived at the album’s launch ​party.

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The 14-track album features guest contributions from Paul McCartney, The ​Cure’s Robert Smith and Chad Smith of the Red Hot Chili Peppers among others.

Jagger ⁠said a lot of the collaborations on “Foreign Tongues” were accidental.

“People come and visit you in studios and (say) ‘can I come down and listen’?” he said.

“Robert Smith came just to listen, and I said, ‘Robert, you ​can’t just listen, ​you’ve got ⁠to sing’, so he went and sang and played some guitar.”

The upcoming album release was celebrated with ​a dazzling lights drone display over the River Thames, ​which ⁠lit up the night sky with shapes including the band’s famed lips-and-tongue logo.

It follows another launch event in New York in May attended ⁠by Jagger ​and Wood and fellow guitarist Keith ​Richards.

“We’ve had (the album) ready for a while, so we’re very excited that it’s coming ​out this Friday,” Jagger said.