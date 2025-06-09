High Court hears testimony in Dr Leli Darling murder case

[File Photo]

The trial of Ratu Peceli Rokoralovo, who is charged with the murder of Dr Isireli Biumaitotoya also known as Dr Leli Darling will resume on Wednesday in the Lautoka High Court.

It is alleged that between August 31 and September 1 last year, the accused attacked Dr Biumaitotoya with a cane knife at the deceased’s residence in Fatima Court in Martintar, Nadi.

On the first day of trial, the accused requested Legal Aid representation after previously dismissing both private counsel and Legal Aid, and indicated that he would represent himself.

Legal Aid appeared as friend to the Court and is expected to receive instructions before formally representing the accused.

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The deceased’s sister, Sera Vini Leba took the stand and gave evidence about Dr Biumaitotoya’s background, describing him as an outstanding medical graduate, the first iTaukei gold medalist on graduating with an MBBS, a respected medical practitioner and successful businessman who owned several properties and farms.

She testified that he was generous to his family and widely respected.

Other witnesses included family members, the deceased’s medical receptionist, and attending police officers who gave evidence regarding the discovery of the deceased and the initial police response.

The State has called 12 witnesses to date.

The accused remains remanded in custody.