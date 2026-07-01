Offload remains Fiji's biggest weapon

Members of the Flying Fijians during a training sessions in England.

The Flying Fijians will continue to back their trademark offloading game despite last week’s defeat to Wales.

Head coach Senirusi Seruvakula says Fiji’s ability to keep the ball alive remains one of the team’s most dangerous attacking weapons heading into the match against England.

“Our offload too, it’s our weapon going into the game last week and this week. Like I said, we just have to be disciplined.”

However, the coach stressed that discipline and accuracy must accompany Fiji’s natural attacking instincts.

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“Discipline on both sides of the ball. And accuracy is very important for us that we talk about these two couple of days.”

Seruvakula believes if Fiji can combine its offloading game with disciplined execution, the side will be in a stronger position to challenge England.

The Flying Fijians face England at Hill Dickinson Stadium on Sunday at 1:10am.

The match will air LIVE on FBC Sports via the walesi set-top box.