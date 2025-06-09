Giorgio Armani Prive shows beaded blazers and evening gowns

[Source: Reuters]

Giorgio Armani Privé showed shimmering gowns and roomy suits in dusky tones ​in Paris, in the second haute couture show ‌since Armani passed away in September last year, leaving the womenswear creative director role to his niece Silvana Armani.

In the ​ornate rooms of the Palazzo Armani, in the ​designer shopping quarter near Avenue Montaigne, models glided ⁠past in textured satin bomber jackets, velvet suits in ​burgundy and navy blue, and long flowing coats with large ​lapels.

Beaded blazers were paired with sheer lace tops and fluid trousers, while leopard prints in muted grays, blues and browns were ​a motif running through the collection on jackets and ​tops.

Evening gowns in deep green and blue were draped and intricately beaded ⁠with long trains, and some had a mock cardigan thrown over the shoulders.

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Giorgio Armani is in a transitional phase following the death of the label’s eponymous founder ​at 91.

His will ​instructed heirs ⁠to gradually sell, opens new tab the fashion house or seek to take it public, and said the ​sale of an initial 15% stake in ​the group ⁠must take place within 12 to 18 months of his death.

It named LVMH (LVMH.PA), opens new tab, EssilorLuxottica (ESLX.PA), opens new tab and L’Oreal (OREP.PA), opens new tab as his ⁠preferred ​buyers.

The Paris autumn-winter haute couture ​fashion shows run until Thursday, with runway outings from labels including Dior, Chanel, ​Balenciaga and Schiaparelli.