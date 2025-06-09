Skills shortage stalls projects

A shortage of skilled workers is delaying major infrastructure projects across Fiji.

The government says strengthening the country’s technical workforce is essential to meeting long-term development goals.

Minister for Public Works Ro Filipe Tuisawau says the lack of engineers, technicians, tradespeople and heavy machinery operators remains one of the biggest challenges facing the Ministry as demand grows for roads, bridges, water, sanitation and public facilities.

He said investing in skills must now be treated as an infrastructure priority to support future projects and maintain existing assets.

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“For example, in the water sector, we have the Water Sector Plan 2050, which requires not only skills, but also significant financial investment. The revitalized centre used to be one of the Ministry of Public Works’ workshops, and I am pleased with the support of the Australian Government in developing it.”

Meanwhile, Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese said Australia would continue investing in education and skills development through the Vuvale Partnership.

He says rapid changes in technology are reshaping the workforce, and the partnership will help Fiji and Australia prepare people for new opportunities while creating stronger economic prospects.

“Technology is rapidly changing the world of work, with new opportunities emerging every day right across our region. Australia’s partnership with Fiji will help us navigate these changes together to create more opportunities and brighter futures for our people.”

The Minister reiterated that strengthening technical skills is critical to delivering future infrastructure projects and achieving the country’s long-term development goals.