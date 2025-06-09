Agriculture fuels Fiji-Australia trade push

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The Fiji-Australia Business Council is shifting its attention to agriculture as the next driver of bilateral trade.

It believes stronger partnerships with Australia can unlock new markets for local producers and expand investment opportunities.

Fiji-Australia Business Council President Himen Chandra points out that agriculture has long been overlooked despite its potential to drive economic growth.

He said the council was now working with government and industry partners to strengthen Fiji’s agricultural value chain and connect local producers with Australia’s established supply networks.

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“So from FABC, we are seeing that the next big push from our end would be agriculture and I think that is a not widely spoken area but there needs to be a lot of action on that space.”

Chandra states that the goal is to build stronger commercial partnerships that increase exports, attract investment and create new opportunities for businesses in both countries.

The council’s Vice President Saud Minam also shares that agriculture will feature strongly in the council’s future plans, with work already underway through a partnership with the Market Development Facility.

He said the findings of that initiative would be released soon and are expected to identify practical opportunities to expand bilateral trade between Fiji and Australia.

While agriculture remains a key focus, Westpac Fiji Chief Executive Shane Smith says stronger cooperation with Australia will also support Fiji’s wider development agenda.

“Fiji doesn’t have all the expertise, especially when you are talking renewables, hydro, roading, bridges, ports and I think the partnership will actually help Fiji achieve the desired outcomes.”

Smith said those partnerships would help build the country’s long-term capacity while supporting economic growth and creating new opportunities for local businesses.

The focus on agriculture and infrastructure is expected to feature prominently at next month’s Fiji-Australia Joint Business Forum, where business leaders, investors and policymakers will discuss new trade and investment opportunities between the two countries.