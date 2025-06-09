Waqairapoa aims to end school athletics journey in style

Mahatma Gandhi Memorial School sprinter Lydia Waqairapoa has closed an important chapter of her athletics journey after completing her final inter-house competition, now turning her full focus to the upcoming zone meet and the prestigious Coca-Cola Games.

The reigning Intermediate Girls 100 metres champion says the inter-house meet was a special milestone as it marked her last appearance at that level and her first season stepping into the senior grade.

Waqairapoa, who joined MGM in 2023, has grown into one of the school’s key athletes in the blue ribbon event. The Taveuni native credits her family and teachers for their constant support, saying their encouragement continues to push her toward bigger goals.

“All the teachers have continuously encouraged me to work towards the blue ribbon event this year. I will try my very best to qualify and make my school proud. I believe we are able to defend the girls’ title this year; we just have to work closely with our sub-juniors who are new to the games. I am confident we can retain the girls’ division title this year.”

She adds that the challenges she has faced have shaped her growth and prepared her for the bigger stages ahead.

With inter-house now completed, MGM will fine-tune preparations for the zone competition before setting their sights firmly on the Coca-Cola Games, where they aim to defend their girls’ division title.

