Wai Tui International returns, registrations open for 2026

Fiji Outrigger has officially opened registrations for the 2026 Wai Tui International, marking the long-awaited return of one of Fiji’s most iconic paddling regattas after a 14-year absence.

The event will be held from April 3–6, 2026, at Wailoaloa Beach in Nadi, bringing the Easter long weekend back to life for the global paddling community.

Originally founded by the late Colin Philp, the Wai Tui International was once a cornerstone of Fiji’s paddling calendar.

The 2026 revival will honour Philp’s legacy, celebrating competition, culture, and the deep connection between paddling and the ocean.

Interest in the event has surged even before registrations opened, with Fiji Outrigger receiving hundreds of expressions of interest from paddlers in Australia, New Zealand, the Solomon Islands, Samoa, Papua New Guinea, Wallis and Futuna, the United States, and clubs across Fiji.

The strong response follows Fiji’s impressive performances at the 2025 IVF World Distance Championships in Brazil and the Pacific Mini Games in Palau, highlighting the growing strength of Pacific paddling.

Registrations are now open, with entries closing on March 3, 2026.

The program features a full schedule of V1 and V6 sprint and marathon events across junior, open, and masters divisions, with canoe hire also available to support local club equipment upgrades.

Racing across the weekend will include V6 marathons (16 km and 24 km), V6 sprints (500 m, 1000 m, and 1500 m), V1 sprints (500 m), and V1 marathons (12 km), alongside daily medal presentations and an official after-party.

All competitors will receive a Wai Tui International race pack, including a race shirt to be worn during marathon events.

Hosted at Wailoaloa Beach, home of the Nadi Bay Canoe Club, the regatta promises a world-class setting with easy access to accommodation, dining, and transport for visiting teams.

Fiji Outrigger President Loretta St. Julian-Ooms says the return of Wai Tui is about more than just racing.

“We’re excited to welcome paddlers back to Fiji for an event that means so much to our community. The response so far has been incredible, and we look forward to hosting athletes from across the Pacific and beyond as we honour Colin Philp’s legacy and celebrate how far the sport has come.”

With support from the Fiji National Sports Commission and local sponsors, the Wai Tui International is set to be a major boost for paddling, community connection, and sports tourism in Fiji.

