Vusu Raiders fired up for Melanesian Cup clash

The Vusu Raiders are set to depart for Papua New Guinea tomorrow ahead of their Melanesian Cup match against Mount Hagen Wamp Nga.

The team completed their dedication service yesterday and held their final training session this afternoon at the Ratu Filise Memorial School Ground.

Strength and conditioning coach Selo Sanawa says preparations have gone well, with the players showing strong commitment and discipline throughout camp.

“We thank the players for the pride, commitment and sacrifice they’ve shown over the past eight days. The confidence among the group is high, and everyone is excited to play at Santos Stadium in Port Moresby.”

Sanawa confirms the Raiders will have three training sessions in PNG before their 1pm Fiji time curtain-raiser against Wamp Nga, which will precede the Vodafone Fiji Bati’s clash with the PNG Kumuls.

The team will be based at the Holiday Inn in Port Moresby.

He also called on Fijians living in PNG to come out in numbers and support the boys on match day.

Meanwhile, the Fiji Bati versus Kumuls match will be LIVE on FBC Sports at 5pm this Saturday.

