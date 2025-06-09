Rewa ready for OFC League campaign

Rewa FC is ready to proudly represent Fiji when it begins its 2026 OFC Men’s Championship League campaign against Galaxy FC tomorrow.

Captain Tevita Waranivalu says the opportunity to compete on home soil in front of their supporters means a lot to the team, and they are determined to make the country proud.

Waranivalu says the side has been preparing well over the past few weeks and is excited to finally get onto the field and put its preparation into action.

“We’re ready. We’ve prepared well over the past few weeks, and now we’re looking forward to getting the job done.”

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Rewa FC will take on Galaxy FC at 3pm tomorrow at Churchill Park in Lautoka.