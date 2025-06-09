New Bua bridge reconnects communities

Prime Minister Sitiveni Rabuka opens the Lomanikoro Suspension Bridge.

Hundreds of people in Bua can now access schools, health services and public transport more safely and quickly following the commissioning of the new Lomanikoro Suspension Bridge.

For more than a decade, villagers were forced to travel long distances, swim across the Bua River or use boats after the previous bridge collapsed, making daily travel difficult and, at times, dangerous.

Prime Minister Sitiveni Rabuka, while officiating at the commissioning ceremony, acknowledged the hardships faced by students and villagers who had to take lengthy detours to reach schools, medical services and bus routes.

He says the project reflects the government’s commitment to improving accessibility for remote and rural communities, in line with the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals.

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The $1.2 million suspension bridge, funded through the Ministry of Infrastructure and Public Works, restores a vital link across the Bua River.

It also features disability-friendly access with ramps instead of steps, making it more accessible for everyone.

The bridge also provides direct access to the chiefly village of Bua, home of the Turaga na Tui Bua, making today’s commissioning especially significant for the people of the district.

Construction of the project began in June last year.