Kokomo employee earns praise from Halle Berry

Taken from Halle Berry's facebook page

Award-winning Hollywood actress Halle Berry has shone the spotlight on a Kokomo Private Island Resort employee, praising her exceptional care and the warmth of Fijian hospitality during her family holiday in Fiji.

In a heartfelt social media post, Berry thanked Ima, an employee at the luxury island resort, for making her family’s stay unforgettable.

She shared how Ima helped her son become dive certified, supported her daughter through sea sickness, encouraged family adventures, cared for her broken toe after a pickleball injury, and even helped them catch fish.

Berry described the service as thoughtful, joyful and filled with love.

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She also highlighted her experience at a traditional Fijian lovo night celebration held before her birthday, saying the island songs, local cuisine and smiles from Fijians made the evening truly magical.

The actress said Fiji has “the happiest people on Earth” and expressed her excitement to return to paradise.

The Hollywood star has been enjoying a family getaway in Fiji over the past few days, sharing glimpses of her island experience with her millions of followers across social media platforms.

Berry is one of Hollywood’s most recognised actresses, known for films including “Monster’s Ball,” “X-Men,” “Die Another Day,” “Catwoman,” and “John Wick: Chapter 3 – Parabellum.”