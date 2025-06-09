Seven dead, including gunman, at Thailand school shooting

[Source: Reuters]

At least seven people were killed on Friday ‌when a student opened fire at a school in Thailand before turning the gun on himself, a national police official said.

Students streamed out of the Debsirin Nonthaburi School, on the northwestern outskirts of Bangkok, as the wounded were loaded on to ambulances and teachers hugged each other and cried.

In photos circulated by ​emergency workers, one person is seen lying down on a stretcher outside an ambulance, while another is attended to by ​a medic.

One 18-year-old student told Reuters he initially thought there were firecrackers going off or someone banging ⁠an object.

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“I didn’t think it was a gun at first,” he said. “There were many shots: bang bang bang. Then it went quiet. ​Then it started again.”

Lt. Col. Trirong Phophan, a spokesman for the National Police, told Reuters the suspected shooter was among the seven people killed. ​Fifteen people were injured, he added.

Education Minister Prasert Jantararuangtong told Reuters that both teachers and students were among those reported dead. Police identified the perpetrator as a student.

It is the second school shooting in Thailand this year after a teacher died and a student was injured in the south of the ​country in February.