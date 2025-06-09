Nabala vows to come back stronger

Despite going down 29-10 to Nasinu Secondary School in the under-16 Weetbix Raluve Championship quarterfinal this morning, Nabala Secondary School walks away with their heads held high.

Reaching this stage of the competition is a major achievement itself for the team says manager Maravu Cewa.

While the loss was a bitter one for the team, they remain hopeful for next year’s competition, vowing to come back stronger.

“The girls gave their all today and that is all we can ask of them. Reaching this stage is a major achievement in itself. So we’re thankful to have our supporters come out in numbers.”

Article continues after advertisement

He thanked all their supporters who traveled from Vanua Levu to Suva to watch the girls play this morning, adding that their presence meant everything to the team.