Ra High upsets RKS 12-10 to book semi-final spot

Ra High School has caused the biggest upset of the Vodafone Super Deans U18 quarter-finals after edging defending champions, Ratu Kadavulevu School, 12-10 in their quarter finals clash in Tavua this afternoon.

RKS started the match strongly with an unconverted try to lead 5-0 before Ra High replied with an unconverted try in the 33rd minute to level the score at 5-all.

Both teams were locked at 5-all at the halftime break.

RKS again started the second spell strongly, with yet another unconverted try to take a 10-5 lead.

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The underdogs, Ra High, did not lost hope and scored a converted try in the 49th minute to take a slight 12-10 lead.

RKS threw everything at Ra High, but could not score any more points as Ra High kept them at by and stood firm on their defense till the final whistle.