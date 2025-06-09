Business leader’s forum secured

[Photo: FILE]

Fiji’s leading business conference has secured a new two-year partnership to strengthen collaboration between the private sector, investors, and policymakers as the country prepares for its next economic growth phase.

The Fiji Commerce and Employers Federation has renewed its partnership with Sofitel Fiji Resort and Spa as the official venue partner for the Top Executive Conference, with TOPEX 2026 and TOPEX 2027 to be held at Denarau.

FCEF says the agreement reinforces its ability to deliver a high-level platform where business leaders, investors, government representatives, and development partners can address the challenges and opportunities shaping Fiji’s economic future.

TOPEX Committee Chair Rowena Taito says the conference is designed to generate practical ideas, strengthen business networks, and support decision-making across the private sector.

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Sofitel Fiji Resort and Spa says the renewed partnership reflects its commitment to supporting business collaboration and contributing to the continued growth of Fiji’s private sector.

FCEF adds that the agreement provides continuity and stability for one of the country’s most influential economic forums, connecting industry leaders and shaping national business discussions.