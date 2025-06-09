Lelean focused on improvement ahead of quarter-final

[File Photo]

Lelean Memorial School Under-19 manager Viliame Kotoilakeba says his side still has areas to improve despite carrying strong momentum into today’s Vodafone Deans national quarter-final.

Kotoilakeba says the team will continue reviewing its performances and addressing weaknesses as it prepares for the knockout encounter.

“We need to spend more time again. We will go back and discuss and see where we have gone wrong.”

Despite the challenge ahead, the Lelean manager remains confident the side can continue its impressive run in the competition.

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He also has one eye on a potential showdown with Ratu Kadavulevu School later in the tournament.

“We hope, and we know we are going to meet again with RKS in the later stages of the tournament.”

The Eastern Zone champions will meet Ratu Simione Matanitobua College at Bidesi Park at 4 pm, with a place in the national semi-finals on the line.