Auckland City unfazed by missing players ahead of title defence

[Photo: File]

Despite missing several players due to work commitments, OFC Men’s Champion’s League defending champions Auckland City FC are ready to continue their strong legacy in the tournament.

Team striker Ryan de Vries says the absence of a few squad members is nothing new for the New Zealand club, with the team accustomed to balancing football alongside work commitments.

He says the players who have travelled are fully committed and ready to give their all as they begin their title defence.

Auckland City enters the tournament after a busy domestic schedule, which De Vries believes has helped prepare the squad physically for the competition.

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He highlights that every club competing in the OFC Men’s Champions League will be aiming to lift the trophy, making adaptability one of the team’s biggest priorities.

“Look, every team that comes to this tournament, they want to win and they’re going to give it their best. So I think the challenge for us is just adapting well to who we face and put our best foot forward.”

De Vries says Auckland City will focus on taking each match as it comes while implementing the strategies developed by the coaching staff to exploit their opponents.

The club returns to Fiji as the defending champions and Oceania’s most successful side, having won a record 13 OFC Champions League titles.