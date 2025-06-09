Fijian netters out to stamp their mark

The Divine Fijians Santa Rosa Netball Club is in its final preparation stage for the USA Netball National State Championship and Premier League Rally next weekend in Florida.

The club will compete in both the women’s and mixed categories.

The women’s team will enter the tournament as the defending champions and will aim to retain its title.

Club President Mereoni Lutuciri says the teams are confident and ready for the competition.

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The tournament will also allow the club to promote Fijian netball and proudly represent the Fijian and Pacific community in the USA.