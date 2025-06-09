Students remove safety hazard before Deans quarters

Here is the rock that was dug out of the main ground at Garvey Park in Tavua.

A major safety hazard was removed from the main ground at Garvey Park in Tavua earlier today, just hours before the Vodafone Deans Trophy and Weet-Bix Raluve Championship quarter-finals.

A video posted this morning on Facebook showed school students digging out a large rock that had become exposed on the playing surface, raising concerns about the safety of players preparing to take the field.

The incident has raised questions about the condition and safety of grounds, and the roles of officials in making sure venues are up to standard and safe, especially when hosting events for children.

Questions have been sent to the Fiji Secondary Schools Rugby Union and the Minister for Sports, who are yet to respond.