Lomary storms into Raluve U18 semi-finals

Lomary Secondary School has booked its place in the Weet-Bix Raluve Under-18 semi-finals after a dominant 38-5 win over Bua Central College at the HFC Bank Stadium in Suva this morning.

The Lomary side controlled the quarter-final from the outset, producing a strong performance to finally break through the quarter-final barrier after five years of trying.

Captain Ema Lebagade says the team is proud of the result but knows there is still work to be done before the semi-final next week.

Lebagade says they have been trying for the past five years to get past the quarter-final stage, and achieving that today is a proud moment for the team.

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She says they will enjoy the win today before regrouping and turning their attention to the semi-final.

Assistant Coach Samuela Gucake says the team must now improve its execution.

Gucake says while they dominated the match, there are still areas of their game that need to be addressed as mistakes could prove costly at the next stage.