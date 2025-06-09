Fiji Pearls squad named ahead of Oceania Qualifiers

Fiji Pearls head coach Michelle Parsons has named her final squad for the upcoming World Cup Oceania Qualifier, which will be held in Tonga next month.

The qualifiers are scheduled to run from September 14 to 18.

For the shooting positions, Parsons has selected Leehava Saverio, Maliana Rusivakula, Maria Rusivakula and Malita Vocea.

The midcourt lineup features Abbie Leger, Jimaima Kete, Teuila Sotutu and Nina Nakula.

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In defence, Parsons has named Alisi Naqiri, Elenoa Gukirewa, Varanisese Vula and Vutaeli Tokaduadua.

The Fiji Pearls are expected to depart for Tonga early next month as they prepare to compete for a place at the World Cup.